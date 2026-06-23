Naturipe Farms Delivers Record Volumes of Premium Blueberries as Consumer Demand for Flavor Surges

Mighty Blues™ and Sweet Selections™ programs expand with strong supplies of proprietary varieties available through year-end

Salinas, CA – Naturipe is heading into the heart of blueberry season with plenty of fruit and some of the best quality we’ve seen in years. Our Northern Region crops across New Jersey, Michigan, and the Pacific Northwest are producing excellent conventional and organic blueberries, with particularly strong supplies of Mighty Blues™ and Sweet Selections™ available throughout the season.

The reason is simple: years of investment in better varieties. Our proprietary blueberries are delivering the jumbo size, sweet flavor, and consistency that consumers are looking for, giving retailers a great opportunity to build bigger displays, promote larger packs, and grow blueberry sales. The company’s proprietary varieties are delivering abundant supplies of jumbo-sized blueberries with standout flavor, size, and shelf life, giving retailers access to premium fruit throughout the summer and fall.

Naturipe will also begin shipping Sweet Selections™ blueberries from its Northeast and Pacific Northwest growing regions next week, led by the proprietary Envoy™ variety. Known for its exceptional crispness, large berry size, and sweet flavor, Envoy represents the next generation of premium blueberries developed through Naturipe’s breeding program. Additional proprietary varieties, including Keepsake™ and Charisma™, will continue to expand availability throughout the season.

“This is exactly what years of investment in breeding and genetics were designed to deliver,” said Jim Roberts, President of Naturipe Farms. “We have incredible-tasting fruit, outstanding size, and strong supplies across multiple growing regions. Naturipe’s proprietary varieties are helping us bring a new level of flavor and consistency to the category while giving retailers the volume they need to build meaningful promotions and larger displays.”

Consumer demand for premium blueberries continues to accelerate. Naturipe’s Sweet Selections and premium varieties segment grew 45% over the past year, reflecting shoppers’ willingness to trade up for berries that consistently deliver an exceptional eating experience. Mighty Blues™ are always a standout given their jumbo size, and they also deliver the flavor consumers seek in a premium offering.

The strong season extends to Organic Blueberries as well. Naturipe’s Organic Blueberry sales are up 18%, generating an additional $73.4 million for the category. With strong conventional volumes, retailers have ample opportunity to build larger displays, promote larger pack sizes, and drive incremental sales during the category’s peak months.

“What’s especially exciting is that this isn’t a short window of opportunity,” Roberts added. “We expect strong supplies of both Mighty Blues and Sweet Selections Blueberries from now through the end of the year. That gives retailers the confidence to lean into larger packs, bigger displays, and premium merchandising programs.”

Naturipe is also supporting retailers this summer with limited-edition seasonal packaging designed to help blueberry displays stand out during peak demand periods. The company’s summer-themed labels celebrate outdoor entertaining, grilling, road trips, and healthy snacking occasions that drive blueberry purchases throughout the season.

With strong supplies, outstanding flavor, and growing consumer demand for premium fruit, Naturipe expects blueberries to remain one of produce’s strongest-performing categories through the remainder of the year.

For more information about Naturipe’s premium blueberry programs, contact sales@naturipefarms.com.

About Naturipe

Naturipe is a grower-owned producer and marketer of high-quality, great-tasting berries and avocados. We are an industry leader in breeding premium berries through robust genetics research. For more than 100 years, Naturipe has produced healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better growers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally Local™ conventional and organic fruit.