Mission Produce Partners With Anthony Vineyards to Market Premium Organic California Keitt Mangos

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced it has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Anthony Vineyards, the leader in fresh table grapes, dates and mangoes in the Coachella Valley, to market organic Keitt mangos, a premium, limited-supply offering known for exceptional quality, flavor, and freshness.

“California-grown, organic mangos deliver clear value to shoppers while creating margin opportunity for retailers,” said Brooke Becker, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mission Produce. “Organics represent a fast-growing and increasingly important segment of the mango category, while locally grown fruit continues to resonate with shoppers seeking freshness and quality. By bringing those attributes together, this program gives our customers access to a highly differentiated, limited-supply offering that supports premium retail positioning.”

This year’s California Keitt mango season is expected to start in July and last through early September. Grown domestically and harvested close to market, the fruit does not require hot-water treatment and is delivered at peak maturity, resulting in strong color, rich flavor, and consistent quality.

“For generations, our family has focused on growing exceptional fruit in the Coachella Valley, and these mangos are a point of pride for our team,” said Anthony Bianco, Co-Owner, Anthony Vineyards. “Partnering with Mission allows us to bring Anthony’s Organic Mangos to a broader market while preserving the quality, care, and local heritage that define this program.”

In 2025, retail sales of organic mangos reached nearly 70 million pounds, with volume increasing 154% compared to 2020.1 Organic mangos now account for 16% of total mango volume—double the share organics represent across the total produce department.1 Consumer data further underscores the opportunity: nearly one in five mango shoppers actively seek local produce, a figure that rises to more than one in four among organic-focused shoppers.2

The partnership reinforces Mission’s commitment to driving growth in the mango category and builds on the Company’s expertise in marketing and distributing premium fresh fruit across key markets.

Mission Produce is scheduled to attend the Organic Produce Summit from July 14-16, 2026, in Monterey, Calif. (booth #420). To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact SalesReps@missionproduce.com.