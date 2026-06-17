Lipman’s Legacy of Family Farming Arrives in Stores and Tables for Father’s Day

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – On Father’s Day, we show a little extra care for Dad and the family. Lipman Family Farms reminds retailers, foodservice operations and consumers that level of care extends to the choice of ingredients we bring to Father’s Day cookouts and family meals. Bringing Lipman’s local flavor to the table fits the occasion perfectly.

Locally sourced options through the Lipman Local program give regional customers access to produce grown close to their markets.

For Lipman Family Farms, great produce is a thread that ties four generations, 30-plus locations and 80 years of continuous operation. Founders Ella and Max Lipman started selling tomatoes at New York City’s Washington Street Market. Today, the company they built is the largest family-owned vertically integrated provider of fresh vegetables in North America.

Elyse Lipman, the company’s fourth-generation CEO, said holidays like Father’s Day are a natural moment to be intentional about every ingredient.

“A meal shared around a table — that’s where moments become memories. My great-grandparents built this company to take care of their family, and that purpose hasn’t changed. It’s in everything we do,” said Lipman.

From generational expertise in farming to customized solutions for their customers, the company is present at every link in the supply chain, ensuring reliability, care, and trust at every level. Seasonal produce is grown across fields and greenhouses spanning the continent, with regional partnerships under the company’s Lipman Local program.

People want to know where their food comes from because they care about their families and what they eat. When we look at produce, it’s easy to think of fields, warehouses and trucks. But behind all of it is a family who decided to grow it the right way. This June, as grills and kitchens fire up for Father’s Day, Lipman Family Farms invites buyers to know its history and bring it to the table.

To inquire about summer produce from Lipman Family Farms or for help in planning seasonal promotions. Send a message at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development.