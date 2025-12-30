Kroger Expands Food Access with Launch of Verified Savings Program with Discount on Fruits and Vegetables

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. launched its Verified Savings Program that provides a 20% discount* on fruits and vegetables and half-off Boost by Kroger Plus memberships to customers who are recipients of various government assistance programs including SNAP, WIC, Medicaid and more. Customers may sign up online, using SheerID, a trusted verification service provider that helps retailers confirm eligibility.

“Making fresh food more affordable and equipping more customers with free grocery delivery is an incredible step in expanding food access,” said Carlo Baldan, Kroger group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. “With the launch of the Verified Savings program, we are thrilled to make fruits and vegetables more affordable and eliminate one more barrier to food security in our mission to end hunger.”

Customers may enroll in the program with an online verification form. Verification is good for five months and customers will need to reconfirm eligibility to remain enrolled. To learn more, visit here.

To receive 20% off fruits and vegetables, eligible customers simply need to have a Kroger digital account, enroll in Verified Savings and the offer will automatically be loaded to their account. Savings is valid on all fruit and vegetable purchases through January 31, 2026.

Verified Savings enrollees are eligible for half-off annual and monthly Boost membership plans*, including Boost Essential at $34.50 per year or $4.50 per month and Boost at $49.50 per year or $6.50 per month. Current Boost members who enroll in Verified Savings can redeem the offer at the time of renewal or extension of their membership. To learn more and enroll in Boost, click here.

Boost by Kroger Plus benefits include:

Unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more*

Boost 2x Fuel Points anyway customers shop*, with extra fuel points during fuel promotions

Streaming option of Disney+, Hulu or ESPN+ (all with ads) for annual Boost members*

Member exclusive offers throughout the year

Using the Kroger app, customers can easily find nutrition options by utilizing the OptUP program and checking the FoodHealth Score of their favorite products. Kroger Plus loyalty customers can OptUP™ their nutrition further by unlocking one free 30-minute dietitian visit for customized product recommendations, meal hacks and delicious, budget-friendly meal planning inspiration to identify new ways to connect with food. These convenient virtual sessions fit customer schedules, providing connections with a registered dietitian from anywhere. Click here to sign up today.

Disclaimers:

* Discount applies to qualifying produce items only at participating locations. Offer is non-transferable. Must use Shopper’s Card for discount. Limit 1 redemption per day, per household through 1/31/26. Must be a verified Government Assistance recipient to earn discount. Exclusions apply; see store for complete list. Void if reproduced, transferred or where taxed, prohibited or restricted by law.

Boost Free Delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

Boost Streaming Benefit: Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details.

Boost Verified Savings Offer is valid on Boost Annual or Monthly membership and may not be combined with Free 30-Day Trial offer or any other Boost enrollment offer. Void where taxed, prohibited or restricted by law. Must be a verified Government Assistance recipient at time of enrollment to earn discount. Government Assistance cannot be used to purchase Boost membership. Not verified? Click here to get started.

