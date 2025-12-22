IMO Global Mango Conference Returns March 19, 2026 in Puerto Rico

The International Mango Organization (IMO) is proud to announce that the historic city of Ponce, the “Pearl of the South,” will host the next IMO Global Mango Conference (GMC) on Thursday, March 19, 2026. This prestigious one-day summit, held at the Ponce Plaza Hotel and Casino, will gather mango industry CEOs, top-tier exporters, and visionary leaders from across the globe to shape the future of the multi-billion dollar mango industry. Against the backdrop of Puerto Rico’s burgeoning mango sector—which continues to regain its footing as a world-class niche exporter—this year’s conference will focus on resilience, market shifts, and technological integration. Under the leadership of Will Cavan, Executive Director of the IMO, the 2026 GMC provides the premier platform for industry titans to share intelligence and address the CRITICAL ISSUES facing the global mango economy.

The conference itinerary is designed to maximize strategic growth and networking opportunities during an intensive day of programming. The morning will open with a keynote address on the State of the Global Mango Economy, followed by a series of high-level segments specifically architected to address the most urgent industry shifts. By keeping the agenda flexible, the IMO ensures that delegates receive real-time data on emerging developments, from unexpected crop yields to the rapid evolution of consumer purchasing patterns. This intensive summit will serve as a hub for the most influential figures in the trade to align on logistics, quality standards, and the future of international mango commerce.

The core of the GMC 2026 is structured around five strategic segments, each led by an internationally recognized authority. Following the opening keynote, John D. McCown will lead Segment Two: Transportation & Logistics, bringing his elite maritime expertise to bear on the complexities of container shipping and port optimization. Segment Three: Demand is strategically reserved to address real-time CRITICAL ISSUES in market absorption, retail trends, and the growth of e-commerce. Segment Four: Technology & Innovation will be led by Dr. Suresh Pillai, who will showcase the transformative potential of electron beam (eBeam) technology for phytosanitary treatments and shelf-life extension. Finally, Alfonso Velásquez Tuesta, former Peruvian Minister of Production, will lead Segment Five: Social Responsibility & Certification, providing a roadmap for integrating ethical standards and rural development into the entire mango supply chain.

A definitive highlight of the 2026 GMC will be the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Sergio Cedeño Amador, a legendary figure in global agriculture. As the General Manager of Industrial Agrícola Cañas and a cornerstone of the mango industry for nearly five decades, Mr. Cedeño Amador is being recognized for his pioneering leadership and tireless advocacy for international trade standards. His presence, alongside our expert segment leaders, creates an unprecedented opportunity for industry stakeholders to learn from the legends who built the trade while embracing the technologies that will define its future.

The summit continues on Friday, March 20, with an exclusive field experience that takes participants directly to the source of Puerto Rican horticultural excellence. This day will feature a guided visit to the world’s fourth-largest collection of mango cultivars, an unparalleled genetic reservoir that is vital for the industry’s future resilience. Delegates will also have the rare opportunity to tour a major mango export operation to observe first-hand the sophisticated packing and hot water treatment facilities that power the island’s global exports. Registration for this exclusive event is now open, and interested parties can secure their attendance through the official Eventbrite link.