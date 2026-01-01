Hunts Point Produce Market will get ‘cutting-edge’ revamp in late 2026

The Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, NY, will undergo a major redevelopment later this year that once completed will make it one of the first “all-electric intermodal food distribution centers” in the United States.

The multi-million-dollar project will both improve air quality and enhance its appearance by improving the aging facility and increasing the use of upgraded railroad and water. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Hunts Point Produce Cooperative, which jointly spearheaded the initiative, have entered into agreements with Aurora Contractors, LLC and Primus Builders, Inc., which will finalize design-and-function details before they begin construction in late 2026.

“Today is a historic day for Hunts Point, the Bronx, and all of New York City,” said Andrew Kimball, President and CEO of the NYCEDC. “[We are] proud to advance a complete redevelopment of the Produce Market that will fully modernize the aging facility, preserve thousands of good-paying jobs for New Yorkers, and dramatically improve the quality of life for Hunts Point residents by reducing truck traffic and improving air quality.”

The City of New York and the State of New York are each putting $130 million into the project. Another $145 million in funding will come from federal grants (including the Federal Highway Administration), plus monies raised by NYCEDC from railroad rehabilitation and a loan from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A cleaner, leaner Hunts Point

The Hunts Point Market is the pivot point for distribution of more than 2.5 billion pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and specialty products each year. With six warehouses and 26 merchants on the peninsula just northeast of Manhattan, it supplies around 12% of all food consumed in and around the New York City metropolitan area.

In addition to the preservation of jobs, the new facility will greatly improve the overall climate for those work in the area, as well as make good on promises outlined in outgoing Mayor Eric Adams’s “Hunts Point Forward Plan,” “PlaNYC: Getting Sustainability Done,” and the “Green Economy Action Plan. Among his 70 missions to improve business and quality of life in the city were creating family-sustaining jobs, enhancing community health and improving access to healthy food.

“With cleaner air, cutting-edge technology, and good-paying jobs for working-class New Yorkers, the new Hunts Point Produce Market represents the smart, forward-looking investments our administration has made every day in office,” Adams said. “This new facility will help transport food from farms upstate to tables all across our city — reducing emissions, creating jobs, and bolstering our supply chain.”

Mayor Adams, the NYECDC and the Hunts Point Cooperative outlined their goals for the revamped Market, which includes the elimination of stationary diesel-fueled Transport Refrigeration Units (TRU), which assist with cold storage:

Enhance the long‐term viability of the produce businesses by meeting market needs.

Expand refrigerated warehouse space.

Improve air quality and quality of life for Bronx residents.

Optimize site-wide access and traffic circulation to alleviate congestion and reduce truck idling.

Minimize multi-modal conflicts between vehicular, truck, rail, and pedestrian traffic.

Increase rail efficiency and encourage rail usage.

Maximize energy efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Reduce waste and waste management expenses.

Prioritize safety and security of the facility.

Support quality jobs in the Bronx.

“This agreement represents an important milestone and creates a clear framework for the next phase of work as we advance planning and design for a modern, more sustainable market that supports our mission of feeding New York City with fresh produce from around the world,” said Stephen Katzman, Hunts Point Market Co-President. “We thank Mayor Adams and his administration, Governor Kathy Hochul, and our city, state, and federal partners for their leadership and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing this work together with the incoming city administration as the project moves forward.”