Go Raw Expands Footprint With Exclusive Retailers, New Innovations

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Go Raw, the seed-based snack brand on a mission to uncomplicate snacking, is expanding its line with new innovations launching nationwide this month, including its first-ever placement in Sam’s Club warehouses and an expanded presence at Whole Foods Market.

Go Raw launches nationwide at Sam’s Club this month with 22oz Dry Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, available exclusively at the retailer. The brand also debuts two new SKUs at Whole Foods Market nationwide: Dry Roasted Pumpkin Seeds and Super Crunch Peppercorn Ranch Pumpkin Seeds, both available in a 9oz format and exclusive to Whole Foods through the end of the month. Beginning in April, these two products, along with two additional new products – Seasoned Salt Pumpkin Seeds and Super Crunch Sweet Thai Chili Pumpkin Seeds – will all be available online and at additional retailers.

“With over 20 years of expertise in seed-based snacks, our vision has always been to make craveable, nutrient-dense snacking as simple and accessible as possible,” said Peter Grumhaus, CEO of Go Raw. “Launching at Sam’s Club for the first time is a major milestone that allows us to reach households at scale, while our expanded lineup at Whole Foods Market gives consumers more ways to enjoy the versatility and bold flavors they love.”

Go Raw’s newest offerings span classic, everyday staples to flavor and crunch forward varieties, giving consumers plenty to crave while offering retailers dynamic range:

22oz Dry Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: Exclusively available at Sam’s Club, Go Raw’s organic pumpkin seeds are lightly salted and toasted to enhance the seeds’ naturally nutty flavor. The versatile snack can be enjoyed straight from the bag or sprinkled over salads, soups, yogurt and more, making it an easy pantry staple for families seeking clean-label, plant-based protein options.

9oz Dry Roasted Pumpkin Seeds and Seasoned Salt Pumpkin Seeds: These lightly flavored varieties are designed to drive everyday consumption and deliver versatility across occasions, whether enjoyed straight from the bag or added to salads, soups, and more.

9oz Super Crunch Peppercorn Ranch Pumpkin Seeds and Sweet Thai Chili Pumpkin Seeds: For snack lovers craving unbeatable flavor and crunch, these flavor-packed varieties deliver ultimate snacking satisfaction with intense flavor and extra crunch in every bite.

All Go Raw products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and GFCO certified, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to quality and clean ingredient standards. Made without artificial sweeteners or unnecessary fillers, the portfolio meets growing demand for snacks with simple, recognizable ingredients that deliver both nutrition and crave-worthy taste.

Shoppers can find the 22oz Dry Roasted Pumpkin Seeds at participating Sam’s Club locations and the 9oz Dry Roasted and Super Crunch Peppercorn Ranch varieties exclusively at Whole Foods Market through March 31. All new 9oz flavors will be available nationwide beginning April 1.

For more information about Go Raw or its products, visit goraw.com.