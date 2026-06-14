Fresh Opportunities: How Summer Trends are Shaping Produce Marketing

Summer changes the way consumers eat, from what they consume to how much, and that creates a major opportunity for fresh produce brands. As shoppers look for lighter meals, quick solutions, and more flavorful experiences more often, produce is perfectly positioned to meet that very need!

This season, consumers are gravitating more toward foods that feel fresh, hydrating, and functional. We’re continuing to see more gut-friendly, fiber forward shifts to create balanced nutritional profiles rather than just solely focusing on protein (a thing of 2025…). For marketers, the opportunity is to move beyond generic “healthy eating” messaging and connect produce to everyday functionality. So rather than just explaining that something is fresh and healthy, explaining WHY it is can be the difference in a purchase.

To read more, please visit DMA Solutions.