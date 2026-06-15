Fresh Express, Chiquita, Planet Harvest and World Vision Unite to Support 1,500 Chicago Families

Initiative will provide fresh food and support to the communities where Fresh Express employees live and work

CHICAGO, IL — Fresh Express, Chiquita, Planet Harvest and World Vision are bringing the Fresh Communities Tour to Chicago, Streamwood and the surrounding areas, uniting leaders across the food system to help expand access to fresh food, nutrition resources and meal inspiration for approximately 1,500 families across the region.

On Saturday, June 20, Fresh Express invites community members to join in the fun! Chicago Avenue will be shut down for a welcoming community celebration, bringing together families, volunteers and community leaders for a day centered on fresh food and connection. Through culinary demonstrations, meal inspiration and hands-on volunteer engagement, the event aims to create a meaningful experience that extends beyond food distribution.

“At Fresh Express, we believe everyone deserves access to fresh, nutritious food,” said John Olivo, President of Fresh Express. “Fresh Communities Chicago brings together organizations that share a commitment to supporting families and strengthening communities. We’re proud to work alongside our partners to provide fresh food, practical meal inspiration and resources that can help make healthy eating more accessible while supporting the communities where our employees live and work.”

As part of the initiative, families will receive food boxes filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, Fresh Express salad kits, Chiquita® bananas and pantry staples. They will also receive recipe ideas and nutrition resources to help make healthy meals at home more approachable.

“We’re proud to bring together partners from across the food system to create meaningful local impact,” said Melissa Ackerman, CEO of Planet Harvest. “Fresh Communities Chicago is about more than just providing food. It’s about helping families access fresh ingredients while building stronger, healthier communities.”

Fresh Communities Chicago will also spotlight the contributions of Fresh Express employees at the company’s Streamwood facility, whose work helps deliver fresh produce to consumers across the region every day.

Marking an important milestone in the continued growth of the Fresh Communities initiative, the event brings together produce companies, nonprofit organizations and local partners to expand access to fresh food and nutrition resources in communities across the country. Through ongoing activations throughout the year, Fresh Express, Chiquita, Planet Harvest and World Vision remain committed to creating meaningful local impact and helping more families access the food and support they need to thrive.

About Fresh Express

Fresh Express is a market leader in value-added salads, delivering fresh, innovative, and convenient meal solutions to consumers across North America. With a commitment to quality, flavor, and food safety, Fresh Express continues to make fresh, nutritious eating more accessible and easier to enjoy as part of everyday meals.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company known for delivering high-quality fruit and supporting communities through its “Behind the Blue Sticker” sustainability platform.

About Planet Harvest

Planet Harvest connects farms to communities by coordinating sourcing, logistics, and partnerships to expand access to fresh food.

