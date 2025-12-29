Eosta Receives New-Season South African Organic Grapes With New Varieties and Extended Availability in the Pipeline

WADDINXVEEN, Netherlands — Leading organic fresh produce specialist Eosta has announced the arrival of the first volumes of new-season organic South African table grapes, with substantial volumes expected to be available until mid-April 2026. The 2025-26 season includes several new varieties to the organic South African offer with better sizing, shelf-life and overall quality.

The first shipment, which is due to arrive in the Port of Rotterdam this week, marks the start of the season which will feature the arrival of substantial volumes of organic white grapes (early Sweet Prime, Sweet Globe and Sugar Crisp), organic red grapes (Sweet Celebration, Autumn Royal, Evan’s Delight and Allison) and organic black grapes.

The season will also include the introduction of several new organic varieties, including organic Autumn Crisp, which will arrive in Spring 2026, as part of a range of newer and more established varieties that Eosta will have available.

Eosta product manager Koen van Velthoven said: “Autumn Crisp has nice colouring, a crispy texture, sweet taste, and big berry sizing. It’s part of a new generation of varieties that have been developed by breeders.”

According to van Velthoven, Eosta is experiencing increased demand for organic grapes, especially from grocery retailers and supermarket chains, which he believes is being driven both by competition concerns and by growing consumer awareness of the health threats posed by pesticide residues.

“Supermarkets look at what their competitors are doing,” he continued. “They all want to have an organic grape offer and they don’t want to be left behind.

“There is also more awareness that conventional grapes are being produced with quite a lot of pesticides and herbicides. These not only harm nature, they are not good especially for children, babies and older people. This is leading to organic grapes becoming more and more popular.”

Compared with 10 years’ ago, van Velthoven said there was also a notable improvement in the consistency of supply and a reduction in gaps. “Thanks to new varieties, we have been able to spread availability throughout the whole season,” he explained. “New organic varieties are also better than older varieties: they have more legs to travel, the quality is better after three weeks in a container, and they last longer in an ambient environment.”

Van Velthoven added that organic grape growers in South Africa are continuing efforts to expand their season by incorporating newer varieties, such as Ruby Rush; a red grape which colours and can be harvested earlier than other reds, allowing growers to start their season two weeks’ earlier.

About Eosta

Eosta – with Nature & More as transparency brand – was established in 1990 and over the past 35 years has developed into a leading European distributor of organic fruit and

vegetables. The company is known for its sustainability campaigns such as The True Cost of Food, Natural Branding, Living Wage and Save Our Soils.

Eosta’s Organic Raingrown Avocado won the inaugural True Price Award in 2025, a prize that has been created to highlight fair pricing and transparency in fresh produce supply chains. It was also awarded Bioproduct of the Year 2025 in The Netherlands, and took third place at the 2025 Fruit Logistica Innovation Awards.

See www.eosta.com and www.natureandmore.com. The Sustainability Flower model can be viewed here: https://www.eosta.com/en/nature-more/sustainability-flower.