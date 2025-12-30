Edible Garden to Start Shipping Pulp and Pickle Party to Western Beef

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated, a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, announced that Western Beef, a prominent regional supermarket operator, is now carrying the Company’s Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, and Pickle Party Kosher fermented pickles and krauts. The expanded placement further strengthens Edible Garden’s presence in the New York metropolitan area and reflects continued retailer demand for locally grown, clean-label, and sustainably produced food options, providing Western Beef customers with access to a broader assortment of fresh, flavorful products designed to complement everyday meals while aligning with modern wellness and sustainability preferences.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Ridgewood, Queens, Western Beef is a family-owned supermarket chain operating stores throughout New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Known for its strong emphasis on value, fresh departments, and multicultural product offerings, Western Beef serves diverse communities with a wide selection of grocery, meat, produce, and specialty items. The company has established itself as a trusted neighborhood retailer by combining competitive pricing with a commitment to quality and customer service.

The Pulp product line features fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces crafted with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and bold, distinctive flavor profiles. Pickle Party, developed in partnership with the Hermann Pickle Company, offers fermented Kosher, Non-GMO pickles and sauerkraut made with minimal processing to deliver exceptional freshness and quality.

“We are pleased to partner with Western Beef, a retailer that has built a loyal customer base by offering quality products that reflect the tastes and needs of the communities it serves,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Bringing our Pulp and Pickle Party lines into their stores helps make fresh, responsibly produced foods more accessible in high-traffic urban markets. This placement reflects the breadth of our portfolio and our thoughtful approach to expanding distribution in core regions. As we continue to grow, partnerships like this strengthen brand awareness, support operational efficiency, and reinforce our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

