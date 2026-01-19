ARIA Tomatoes Bring Sweet Brilliance to Stores Shelves

ARIA™ Tomatoes are now available in stores bringing elevated flavor to the stage with an inviting glow and showstopping taste. Their radiant sheen and luminous, red finish compliment a refined sweetness within. Every crisp bite is bursting with refreshing flavor, offering pure Sweet Brilliance, Nature perfected.

As consumers continue to focus on home cooking, demand is growing for produce that inspires creativity and transforms everyday meals using high quality ingredients.

“ARIA Tomatoes deliver incredible sweetness and consistent quality, coupled with eye catching branding that immediately says premium” according to Ryan Cherry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Windset Farms.

The name ARIA stays in tune with Windset’s art and music branding approach. In music, an aria is a solo performance in an opera, often the most recognizable and memorable moment — a fitting name for a tomato where flavor takes center stage.

ARIA Tomatoes reflect Windset’s dedication to precision growing and premium quality; greenhouse-grown and picked at peak ripeness. The ARIA brand and packaging blend freshness with artistry. Be sure to ask about standout merchandising displays to help drive further sales.

ARIA Tomatoes flavor and branding have already earned international recognition, including a 2026 Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute and a nomination for a PAC Global Award in the Brand Marketing category.

Look for ARIA Tomatoes in stores now and bring Sweet Brilliance to the table every day of the year.