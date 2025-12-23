A.H. Worth Introduces New Tesco Finest Red Kale to Broaden Premium Brassica Range

Leading fresh produce supplier A.H. Worth has launched a new Tesco Finest Red Kale, available exclusively in 275 Tesco stores nationwide in the UK and online from 15 December. The new variety strengthens the supplier’s premium brassica offering and brings a distinctive, vibrant option to sit alongside its existing green kale and cavolo nero ranges.

Selected for its striking purple-red leaf and slightly sweeter flavour, the new red kale offers strong versatility across a wide range of cooked dishes. While the colour naturally softens during cooking, it still brings depth and visual appeal that helps elevate everyday meals. The crop is grown in Lincolnshire, one of the UK’s leading brassica regions, drawing on A.H. Worth’s long-standing expertise in growing high-quality leafy vegetables.

Darren Huxtable, Commercial Manager at A.H. Worth, said: “Kale continues to perform well as shoppers look for more choice and versatility in the brassica category. Tesco Finest Red Kale taps into the appetite for veg that adds colour, flavour and convenience, giving home cooks an easy way to bring something new to their meals. We’re proud to be working with Tesco to introduce a variety that broadens the category and offers something genuinely different”.

Simon Tenwick, Brassica Buyer at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted to be launching Tesco Finest Red Kale. Its standout appearance, flavour and overall quality make it a natural fit for our Finest range. We expect it to be popular with customers looking to add variety and freshness to their cooking.

The launch further strengthens A.H. Worth’s brassica offer and reinforces the business’s long-standing partnership with Tesco to bring shoppers high-quality, flavour-forward vegetables.

Established in 1895, A. H. Worth produces a variety of high-quality vegetables including kale, cavolo nero, spinach and leeks – supplying national retailer, food service, wholesale and food manufacturing customers.