Perdue Farms Gifts DelVal $100K Toward New Poultry Science Center

Delaware Valley University has received a $100,000 gift from Maryland-based Perdue Farms and its charitable giving partner the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation to support the construction of a new Poultry Science Center on its main campus. The Perdue gift reflects the company’s commitment to foster the next generation in agriculture and aligns with its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

Representatives from Perdue delivered the grant on Wednesday to Delaware Valley University President Dr. Benjamin E. Rusiloski, who expressed gratitude for the support, and Dean of Agriculture and Environmental Science Dr. Broc Sandelin. The Perdue Foundation also provided $25,000 in funding support for the project in October 2023.

“As the poultry industry continues to grow, so does the demand for well-trained professionals. The new Poultry Science Center will provide ample hands-on learning opportunities to students and support the addition of a new Poultry Science academic program at DelVal,” said Dr. Broc Sandelin, dean of agriculture and environmental sciences. “We are grateful to our industry partners who have stepped forward to address workforce gaps by supporting the development of a dedicated Poultry Science Center. Their investment directly strengthens our ability to prepare students for the careers employers need filled.”

There is an increased need for skilled workers trained in poultry science, according to Sandelin. The new, state-of-the-art Poultry Science Center will provide the framework for a poultry science program at the University. Students will have ample opportunities for hands-on learning across the broiler building, layer building and pen research trials building, as well as laboratories, classrooms and demonstration spaces that will make up the Center. In recognition of Perdue’s continued support of the project, a study room in the new Center will be named after Perdue Farms.

“At Perdue, we believe that investing in education and workforce development is essential to the future of agriculture,” said Mike Levengood, Chief Animal Care Officer and Farmer Relationship Advocate. “Supporting the Poultry Science Center at Delaware Valley University strengthens hands-on learning opportunities, helps prepare students for meaningful careers in the poultry industry, and ensures that the next generation of agricultural leaders has the knowledge and experience they need to innovate and drive our industry forward.”

DelVal continues to speak with potential partners in the poultry industry to bring this project to completion. Interested parties should contact the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs at development@delval.edu, or call 215.489.2397.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE®(external site, opens in a new window) brand, Niman Ranch®,(external site, opens in a new window) Coleman Natural®(external site, opens in a new window), Pasturebird®(external site, opens in a new window), and Yummy®(external site, opens in a new window), as well as our pet brands, Full Moon®(external site, opens in a new window) and Spot Farms®(external site, opens in a new window), and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com(external site, opens in a new window). Perdue AgriBusiness(external site, opens in a new window) is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com(external site, opens in a new window).