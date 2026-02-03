Hickory Nut Gap Farms Launches Refreshed Brand and New Packaging

Updated Labels Begin Rolling Out at Key Retailers

Fairview, N.C. — Hickory Nut Gap Farms, a leading producer of 100% grassfed and grass finished beef and pasture raised pork, has rolled out a refreshed brand identity and new label creative, now appearing on shelves at key retail partners across the Eastern United States. The update reflects growing consumer demand for transparency, domestic sourcing, and clearly defined production protocols in the grass fed beef category.

Retail ground beef products are the first to feature the refreshed look, with additional product lines transitioning throughout the year.

“The goal of this project was to develop a cohesive brand look and feel that clearly communicates who we are,” said Mary Byers, Head of Marketing at Hickory Nut Gap Farms. “We want customers to understand that our farm partners are regional family farmers, and that our products come from a 100% US-based supply chain. With the label updates, we aim to build on the trust we’ve earned with consumers over the past 25 years. That’s why the labels define terms like ‘regenerative’ and ‘pasture raised’ right on the package, so customers have clear, transparent definitions at the point of purchase.”

The branding refresh was developed in partnership with Made Outside, a North Carolina–based creative agency. “Working with Hickory Nut Gap was an incredibly meaningful experience,” said Kara Hollinger, Founder of Made Outside. “This project was about more than updating a brand, logo or packaging — it was about honoring a legacy brand rooted in values, people, and place. The objective was to create a cohesive, scalable system that strengthens shelf presence while authentically communicating Hickory Nut Gap’s purpose and story. Collaborating closely with founders Jamie and Amy Ager to clarify their brand voice, reignite their ‘why’ and translate that vision into a modern, retail-ready experience was a highlight of the project. We’re proud to see the new packaging now launching in stores.”

The refreshed branding reinforces Hickory Nut Gap’s strong sense of place and its ongoing commitment to regenerative agriculture, regional family farms, and transparency for today’s conscious consumers. The company’s home farm in Fairview, North Carolina, continues to anchor its mission to build community through agriculture and support a network of family farmers.

Customers can now find Hickory Nut Gap’s refreshed branding on shelves at Harris Teeter, Earth Fare, Whole Foods Market, Ingles Markets, and numerous additional grocery partners, as well as at the Hickory Nut Gap Farm Store.

About Hickory Nut Gap Farms

Hickory Nut Gap Farms is a pioneering provider of sustainable, regeneratively raised meats, sourcing from family farms across the eastern United States. Hickory Nut Gap values and respects the complex relationships between humans and nature, supplying 100% grassfed, grass finished beef, and pasture raised pork to retailers, restaurants, schools, institutions, and directly to caring customers. All Hickory Nut Gap animals are humanely raised and never given antibiotics or added hormones. Hickory Nut Gap products are available online at hickorynutgap.com, Whole Foods Market regionally, Ingles Markets, Harris Teeter, Earth Fare, FreshDirect, local and regional grocery cooperatives, restaurants, and specialty food stores across the Eastern U.S.. Visitors are welcome at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, located at 57 Sugar Hollow Road in Fairview, North Carolina, which features a farm store, events, and opportunities to learn more about regenerative agriculture.

For more information visit HickoryNutGap.com or contact 828-628-1027 x305.