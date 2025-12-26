New SustainaGuides on Lighting and Water Conservation Now Available

Alexandria, Virginia – Three new guides have been added to the growing lineup of resources provided by Sustainabloom to help simplify the area of floriculture sustainability and support industry members in adopting practical, research-based solutions.



The new Lighting and Water Conservation guides join an extensive collection of SustainaGuides available through the Sustainabloom website, developed by the American Floral Endowment (AFE). These new additions continue Sustainabloom’s mission to make sustainability approachable for all segments of the floral industry through clear, data-driven insights and actionable strategies.



Lighting Guide for Growers & Suppliers

Lighting plays a key role in both plant production and workplace functionality. Sustainabloom’s Lighting guide explores how greenhouse and facility lighting can be optimized to improve plant growth, employee well-being, and energy efficiency. The guide includes expert insights on sustainable lighting design, daylighting opportunities, and cost-effective upgrades to newer technologies. It offers practical steps for assessing current lighting systems, improving control options, and balancing environmental and economic factors. View the full guide here.



Water Conservation Guides for Growers & Retailers

Water conservation is a critical sustainability issue that impacts every part of the floriculture industry. These new guides provide tailored approaches for both growers and retailers to reduce water waste, protect local resources, and strengthen long-term business resilience.



The guide for growers focuses on efficient irrigation practices, water recycling, and system maintenance to reduce input costs while maintaining crop quality. The guide for retailers provides tips for minimizing water use in design and display, extending flower life, and engaging consumers in sustainability. Both versions outline practical steps for assessing usage and implementing simple conservation measures that can make a measurable difference. View the full guides here.



As with all Sustainabloom guides, these new resources will continue to be supported by additional materials and regularly updated information on their website, including links to new research, articles, and related tools.



Since its launch, Sustainabloom has grown into a leading hub for sustainability education in floriculture—offering comprehensive guides and a suite of complementary resources designed to inform, connect, and empower the floral community.



Due to the generosity and commitment of supporters, all Sustainabloom resources are provided free of charge. Those interested in learning more about supporting, sharing, or participating in the program can find more information here.