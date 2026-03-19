Sartori Cheese Launches Hatch Chile BellaVitano

New flavor expands Sartori’s signature lineup nationwide

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sartori® Cheese, the Wisconsin cheese company known for its handcrafted artisan cheeses, is expanding its award-winning BellaVitano® lineup with a bold new flavor: Hatch Chile BellaVitano.



The new variety pairs Sartori’s signature BellaVitano cheese with Hatch chiles, delivering a balanced combination of rich, nutty flavor and gentle heat. The result is a savory twist on one of the brand’s most celebrated cheeses that’s approachable enough for everyday enjoyment but still distinctive enough to stand out on a cheese board.



Crafted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Hatch Chile BellaVitano features BellaVitano’s characteristic creamy texture and caramelized, Parmesan-like notes, layered with the earthy warmth and subtle smokiness of Hatch chiles. Together, the flavors create a complex cheese designed to appeal to adventurous palates without overpowering the cheese itself.



“Hatch Chile BellaVitano reflects our ongoing commitment to thoughtful flavor innovation,” said Sartori Cheese CEO Bert Sartori. “By combining the depth of BellaVitano with the unique boldness of Hatch chiles, we’ve created a cheese that offers something unexpected while staying true to the quality and craftsmanship Sartori is known for.”



Sartori’s Master Cheesemakers recommend pairing Hatch Chile BellaVitano with crisp lagers or amber ales, medium-bodied red wines, fresh fruit, honey or hearty crackers. A full pairing guide for Sartori’s lineup of cheeses is available at www.sartoricheese.com/pairing.



Hatch Chile BellaVitano is available for purchase at shop.sartoricheese.com and at retailers nationwide.



About Sartori Cheese:



Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori’s emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. To learn more about Sartori’s commitment to artisan cheesemaking, visit www.sartoricheese.com or connect with Sartori on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.