The International Dairy Foods Association Supports Senate Farm Bill Enhancing Dairy Nutrition Incentives and Key Dairy Programs

WASHINGTON, DC — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is applauding the latest farm bill legislation.

U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) has released farm bill legislation that would broaden dairy nutrition incentives, strengthen key dairy programs and provide certainty in the agricultural economy.

The chairman’s draft is another important step towards passing a Farm Bill this year following the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of its version of the Farm Bill on April 30, which included similar provisions, according to an IDFA news release.

Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, released the following statement:

“Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Boozman’s Farm Bill prioritizes dairy, including increasing access to nutritious dairy foods for SNAP families through targeted incentives, strengthening key programs and providing certainty to American agricultural communities. The Senate Farm Bill’s dairy nutrition incentives broaden existing SNAP incentives beyond non-fat (skim) and low-fat (1%) milk to include whole and reduced-fat (2%) milk, as well as certain cheeses, limited-sugar yogurt and cultured dairy foods, helping stretch SNAP dollars for participating families.

“The bill also permanently authorizes Mandatory Cost Surveys and the Dairy Forward Pricing Program and provides much-needed certainty for dairy farmers and the broader agricultural sector through a five-year Farm Bill. IDFA thanks Chairman Boozman for taking this step and encourages lawmakers to build on this progress as the Senate Agriculture Committee prepares for markup and works to finalize a bipartisan Farm Bill this year.”

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3 million jobs that generate $198 billion in direct wages and $779 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.