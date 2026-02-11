Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Applauds U.S. Signing of New Trade Agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala & Argentina

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the country based on milk, appreciates the United States’ signing of recent trade agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Argentina.

The reciprocal trade agreements with El Salvador and Guatemala build on the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement, providing greater market access through reducing long-standing non-tariff barriers.

“We are encouraged by the new Agreements on Reciprocal Trade with El Salvador and Guatemala and what this means for the dairy community,” Heidi Fischer, Edge board president, stated. “These agreements help advance opportunities for dairy farmers across the nation by expanding access and eliminating new barriers.”

Additionally, the signing of a new trade deal with Argentina on reciprocal trade and investment eliminates tariffs on certain dairy products, including milk powders, whey proteins, lactose and other products. In addition, the agreement will provide for an annual tariff rate quota for U.S. tariff-free cheese exports to Argentina.

Some additional important commitments outlined across the agreements for U.S. dairy and agriculture:

Assurance that sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures are science- and risk-based and do not operate as disguised restrictions on bilateral trade.

Recognize and protect common meat and cheese names.

Prohibition of any dairy facility registration requirements.

“Central and South America are critical markets for U.S. dairy, and agreements like this are especially encouraging as they could help pave the way for future growth and opportunities,” Fischer said.

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.