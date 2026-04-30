American Dairy Association North East Releases 2025 Annual Report

‘Your Dairy Checkoff in Action’ Shows How Dairy Farmer’s Investment is Driving Sales of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s 2025 annual report, “Your Dairy Checkoff in Action,” is now available online here or can be found by clicking on “Annual Reports” under the “About Us” section of AmericanDairy.com or by scanning the QR Code below.

“Dairy farmers often ask, ‘Is dairy checkoff working?’” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We invite you to follow the facts in our annual report that prove farmers’ investment is paying off to keep dairy in people’s refrigerators and at the center of their lives.”

Based on a research study led by Dr. Oral Capps, Jr., of Texas A&M University, the annual report highlights four national key checkoff-led initiatives: foodservice partnerships (every dollar invested generated about $3.50 in sales), whole-fat science (35 to 1 return), fluid milk innovation (1.7 to 1), and dairy exports (12.17 to 1).

To complement the national checkoff programs, the report details the local programs related to retail sales, youth educational programs in schools, consumer education and media outreach, farmer advocacy, hunger relief collaborations, environmental partnerships, and dairy ambassador and princess programs.

“Our dedicated staff members are experts in their fields who have developed long-term relationships with our partners to ensure dairy is front and center in the grocery store, on school lunch trays, and in the media,” added Chrisman.

Financials are also included in the annual report to outline the income and expenses of dairy farmer checkoff investments.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 7,600 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.