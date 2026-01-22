Rich Products Increases Hunger Relief Efforts with $200K Donation

Global food company, Rich Products, is helping its nonprofit partners start 2026 on a strong note with a recent $200K donation to provide hunger relief in communities across the U.S. The family-owned business based in Buffalo, NY has a long legacy of philanthropic giving and opted to increase support of feeding agencies as food insecurity continues to rise across the U.S.

According to Feeding America, roughly 48 million Americans experience daily challenges with hunger and 1-in-5 children don’t have enough food to grow up strong.

Rich Products’ contributions included a $50K donation to Feeding America and $25K each to Rise Against Hunger and the California Association of Food Banks. A total of $100K was also distributed to eleven hunger relief organizations across Western New York.

“Rich Products was founded on the belief that people matter most and a commitment to ‘Do What’s Right, No Matter What,’” explained Kevin Aman, Vice President of Community Engagement at Rich Products. “As more families are facing food insecurity and food banks are experiencing significant demand, we wanted to move swiftly to support our neighbors in need. Our longstanding nonprofit partners continue to lead the way, and Rich Family Foundation is proud to help further their efforts.”

About Rich Family Foundation

Established in 1961, Rich Family Foundation is a philanthropic arm of Rich Products Corporation, a family-owned food company. In addition to financial support, Rich provides in-kind donations and builds deep relationships with community agencies through advocacy programs and extensive volunteerism.