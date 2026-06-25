Longtime Northeast Bakery Operation Closing

Schwebel Baking Co., a popular northeast bakery, is shutting operations.

After 120 years of operation, the Youngstown, Ohio, company plans to end operations at its two bakery plants by the Fourth of July weekend and expects to initiate a liquidation of its business in an orderly fashion through the balance of the summer, according to a news release.

Schwebel produces branded and private label fresh bakery products, including bread, buns and rolls for retail, grocery, foodservice and institutional customers across Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. The wind-down will include the company’s bakeries in Youngstown and Hebron, Ohio, as well as its retail bakery outlet stores and distribution centers across the tri-state area.

Schwebel’s has faced significant operational and financial constraints for many years, including aging manufacturing facilities and equipment, costly labor contracts and pension obligations, and consumer trends depressing demand for traditional bakery and bread products, according to the release.

Schwebel’s made comprehensive efforts to explore all financing and strategic alternatives, including the sale of its business and operations, as well as making a request to temporarily defer certain pension obligations to preserve liquidity for essential improvements to the manufacturing facilities. The company was unable to execute a viable going-concern sale or secure additional liquidity and investment. After evaluating all available alternatives and considering the company’s financial condition, the board of directors made the difficult decision to wind down operations and pursue a formal liquidation of the business in the coming weeks, according to the release.

“The Schwebel’s brand has been known for the highest quality of bread, buns and other bakery products for over 100 years, and we are devastated to reach the point where liquidation is the only remaining option,” said Steve Cooper, veteran bakery professional and chief executive officer. “We’ve worked with our advisors for several months to identify a buyer or investment source, however despite significant efforts to adapt to changing market conditions and secure additional investment, the company was unable to establish a sustainable path forward.”

According to the company’s website, the baking operation began in 1906 in the family kitchen of Joseph and Dora Schwebel. Forty loaves of bread were delivered door to door each day in a wicker laundry basket.