General Mills Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth-quarter Results in Line with Company Expectations

MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2026. Fiscal 2026 was a 53-week year, with the extra week falling in the fourth quarter.

“We finished fiscal 2026 on a positive note, delivering fourth-quarter adjusted results that met our expectations while continuing to strengthen our foundation to position General Mills for long-term success,” said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening. “With our price investment work behind us, our focus in fiscal 2027 is to improve our topline growth by driving a step change in the remarkability of our brands. This includes a significant increase in innovation and renovation centered on the benefits that matter most to today’s consumers.

“At the same time, we are laser focused on increasing our efficiency to help offset elevated inflation, fund our growth investments, and generate stronger earnings and cash flow,” Harmening continued. “We’re targeting $3 billion in cumulative cost savings by fiscal 2030, primarily through our Holistic Margin Management productivity program and our global transformation initiative, with $750 million expected to be delivered in fiscal 2027.

“With plans to strengthen our remarkability and a sharp focus on efficiency and capital discipline, I’m confident we’re on the path to restoring profitable growth and driving shareholder value over the long term.”

Guided by its Accelerate strategy, General Mills is investing in its brands to restore profitable organic net sales growth, with initiatives that touch all elements of the company’s Remarkable Experience Framework: product, packaging, brand communication, omnichannel execution, and consumer value. With a stronger foundation of brand remarkability, General Mills believes it is better positioned to deliver stronger, more sustainable, and more profitable growth and value creation over the long term.

Fourth Quarter Results Summary

Net sales were up 1 percent to $4.6 billion, including a 7-point benefit from the 53rd week, a 1-point benefit from foreign currency exchange, and a 7-point headwind from the net impact of divestitures and acquisitions. Organic net sales were flat, including a 1-point benefit from favorable trade expense timing.

were up 1 percent to $4.6 billion, including a 7-point benefit from the 53rd week, a 1-point benefit from foreign currency exchange, and a 7-point headwind from the net impact of divestitures and acquisitions. Organic net sales were flat, including a 1-point benefit from favorable trade expense timing. Gross margin increased 240 basis points to 34.8 percent of net sales, driven by favorable net price realization and mix and favorable mark-to-market effects, partially offset by higher input costs. Adjusted gross margin increased 150 basis points to 34.2 percent of net sales, driven by favorable net price realization and mix, partially offset by higher input costs. Favorable trade expense timing was a 60-basis point benefit to adjusted gross margin in the quarter.

increased 240 basis points to 34.8 percent of net sales, driven by favorable net price realization and mix and favorable mark-to-market effects, partially offset by higher input costs. Adjusted gross margin increased 150 basis points to 34.2 percent of net sales, driven by favorable net price realization and mix, partially offset by higher input costs. Favorable trade expense timing was a 60-basis point benefit to adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Operating loss totaled $2.1 billion compared to operating profit of $504 million a year ago. The change in operating profit was due primarily to $1.8 billion in non-cash goodwill and brand intangible asset charges driven primarily by an increase in discount rates (please see Note 3 below for more information on these items) and a $1.0 billion non-cash pre-tax valuation loss related to the planned divestiture of the Brazil business (please see Note 2 below for more information on this item). Operating profit margin was (45.4) percent compared to 11.1 percent a year ago. Adjusted operating profit of $705 million was up 13 percent in constant currency, driven by higher adjusted gross profit dollars including a 7-point benefit from favorable trade expense timing. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 160 basis points to 15.3 percent.

totaled $2.1 billion compared to operating profit of $504 million a year ago. The change in operating profit was due primarily to $1.8 billion in non-cash goodwill and brand intangible asset charges driven primarily by an increase in discount rates (please see Note 3 below for more information on these items) and a $1.0 billion non-cash pre-tax valuation loss related to the planned divestiture of the Brazil business (please see Note 2 below for more information on this item). was (45.4) percent compared to 11.1 percent a year ago. Adjusted operating profit of $705 million was up 13 percent in constant currency, driven by higher adjusted gross profit dollars including a 7-point benefit from favorable trade expense timing. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 160 basis points to 15.3 percent. Net loss attributable to General Mills totaled $2.0 billion and diluted loss per share was $3.74 compared to net earnings of $294 million and diluted EPS of $0.53 last year, driven primarily by lower operating profit. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.95 was up 27 percent in constant currency, driven primarily by higher adjusted operating profit, a lower adjusted effective tax rate, and lower net shares outstanding, partially offset by higher net interest expense.

Read more about the report here.