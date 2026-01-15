Applications Open for the 2025 Safety Recognition Program

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is proud to announce that applications are open for the 2025 Safety Recognition Program , an initiative that recognizes member company facilities for their effective and successful safety manufacturing operations.

Since its launch in 2016, the Safety Recognition Program has awarded up to 190 facilities annually for their safety performance and implementation of safety and health management systems. Participation in the program continues to grow, with a 32% increase in member company participation for 2024. The program promotes greater workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking manufacturing industry.

“The Safety Recognition Program highlights the commitment ABA member companies make every day to protect their people and strengthen their operations,” said ABA President and CEO Eric Dell. “By recognizing facilities that prioritize strong safety systems and continuous improvement, this program reinforces the importance of a culture where employee safety is integral to baking manufacturing excellence.”

Award submissions are due on March 20, 2026. Winners will be announced onstage at the 2026 ABA Convention on April 22, 2026.

For more information on the Safety Recognition Program, visit https://cvent.me/KOXK9V .

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.

Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace. In 2025, ABA earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification, underscoring its commitment to delivering on the Higher Level Impact strategic objective by fostering a strong internal culture that drives excellence for the commercial baking industry.