American Bakers Association and American Society of Baking Announce Multi-Year Collaboration

Washington, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the American Society of Baking (ASB) announced a new multi-year collaboration designed to strengthen the commercial baking industry through expanded educational programming, enhanced workforce development, and increase industry-wide advocacy initiatives.

Building on a strong spirit of collaboration, this effort reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to support the long-term growth and success of the baking community. As part of the agreement, ABA will invest $500,000 over the next five years to support ASB’s development of impactful, accessible educational programs aimed at building the industry’s talent pipeline and creating clear pathways for professional advancement.

With ASB’s mission centered on delivering education and training for industry advancement, the organization will leverage this investment to expand its educational offerings for the baking sector. For ABA, this investment is a natural extension of its strategic focus on establishing the commercial baking industry as a destination workplace by supporting enhanced workforce development offerings for current and future industry professionals.

“We truly have a shared vision for the future of baking and this collaboration fits exactly into the strategic plans of both ABA and ASB,” said Eric Dell, President and CEO of ABA. “By investing in ASB’s educational programs, we are bolstering ASB’s position as the industry’s provider of education and ensuring that the commercial baking community has access to the centralized training they need to succeed. At the same time, this collaboration reinforces ABA’s commitment to keeping all segments of the baking sector better informed and more engaged on the legislative and regulatory issues impacting our sector as we build an even broader and stronger voice to address the policy landscape ahead.”

This collaboration also provides ABA the opportunity to enhance its role at ASB’s annual BakingTECH, by delivering timely and enhanced advocacy programming from both ABA’s professional staff and government relations experts. This builds upon the existing policy briefings already provided by ABA in ASB’s member communications. This expanded presence will help ensure that baking professionals at every level are well informed, engaged, and aligned on the policy issues shaping the industry.

“ASB is committed to supporting the technical operators and baking professionals who work diligently each day to produce wholesome, high-quality baked goods for consumers. With the American Bakers Association’s investment in our educational program development pipeline, we are positioned to accelerate efforts to close the industry’s technical training gap,” said ASB’s CEO Kristen L. Spriggs. “We are honored to serve as responsible stewards of these funds as we invest in the strength and future of our shared industry.”

“This is exactly the kind of collaboration that moves our industry forward,” said Bill Quigg, ABA Chair and President of Richmond Baking. “By leveraging their respective strengths in education, workforce development, and advocacy, ABA and ASB are delivering on their commitments to equip the baking community with the tools needed to remain a strong, competitive, and future focused industry for years to come.”

“Industry advancement is so much more powerful when organizations such as ASB and ABA join together with purpose,” said Sarah Tsocanos, ASB Chair and Associate Director, Business Quality for The Campbell’s Company. “By expanding access to education and reinforcing the importance of advocacy, we are helping ensure the baking industry remains strong, more connected, and is well-positioned for the future.”

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.

Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace. In 2025, ABA earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification, underscoring its commitment to delivering on the Higher Level Impact strategic objective by fostering a strong internal culture that drives excellence for the commercial baking industry.

About the American Society of Baking

ASB is a community of commercial baking professionals striving for the advancement of our field. Through continuing education, networking opportunities, and professional development, we facilitate the growth of our industry one member at a time. Our beloved industry employs 330,000 hard-working professionals at over 600 commercial baking plants. ASB’s mission is to deliver education and training.